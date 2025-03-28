Bengaluru horror: Software professional stabs wife to death, escapes after loading body into suitcase

Bengaluru, March 28 (IANS) A horrific incident of a software professional from Maharashtra stabbing his wife to death at his residence and loading the body into a trolley bag has come to light in Bengaluru on Thursday, the police said.

The victim is identified as 32-year-old Gauri Anil Sambekar, a resident of Doddakannammanahalli in the Hulimavu police station limits.

The accused is identified as 36-year-old Rakesh Rajendra Khedkar.

The police have said that she was stabbed in the neck and abdomen.

The whole body was folded and loaded into a trolley bag, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East), Sarah Fathima, said: "The couple hailed from Maharashtra and shifted to Bengaluru one year ago. The owner of the house called the police control room after finding the body in the suitcase. The deceased woman completed her bachelors in Mass Media and the accused husband worked at a private firm. He was working from home."

"The parents of the victim have got in touch with the police and the latter are yet to know about the nature of relationship between the husband and wife. The police control room received the message, and other things are a matter of investigation," DCP Fathima added.

The accused is absconding and the police have launched a manhunt for the accused, the police said.

Sources said that the accused had called the parents of the victim after committing the crime.

The victim's parents had contacted Maharashtra police which in turn have alerted the Karnataka Police.

DCP Fathima rushed to the spot and monitored the investigation.

Police suspect that the accused Rakesh had committed the crime on the midnight of Wednesday (March 26).

In an earlier gruesome incident, Mahalaxmi, a single working woman, in Bengaluru, was killed on September 3 by her lover, who later chopped her body into more than 50 pieces and stuffed the body parts into a refrigerator.

The alleged killer Mukthiranjan Roy was found hanging from a tree near a crematorium in Bhuinpur village under Dhusuri police station in Odisha's Bhadrak district.

