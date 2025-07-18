Trump diagnosed with 'chronic venous insufficiency'

Washington, July 18 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a common and benign vein condition after experiencing swelling in his lower legs, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced.

According to Leavitt, ultrasound exams performed on Trump's legs revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a condition frequently found in individuals over the age of 70, Xinhua news agency reported.

Leavitt said additional exams identified Trump with "no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness."

She added that Trump is not experiencing any discomfort due to the diagnosis.

In addition to leg swelling, Leavitt also noted that Trump had bruising on the back of his hand. She attributed this to minor soft tissue irritation caused by frequent handshaking, along with the use of aspirin, which Trump takes as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.

Trump, 79, was recently photographed at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where visible swelling around his ankles sparked public speculation about his health.

Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when the veins in the legs have difficulty returning blood to the heart. According to MedlinePlus from the National Library of Medicine, this condition arises when the valves in the leg veins weaken or become damaged. As a result, blood can pool in the lower limbs instead of flowing efficiently upward.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.