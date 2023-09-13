Truck crushes 11 in Rajasthan, Gujarat CM announces solatium to kin (Ld)

Gandhinagar, Sep 13 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday announced solatium to the kin of those killed and injured in a horrific accident in Rajasthan.



Eleven people from Gujarat's Bhavnagar were killed and 12 others injured when a speeding truck mowed them down on Wednesday early morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. near Hantara on National Highway 21, which connects Agra and Jaipur. The dead included six women.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel took to social media and said, “The families of each of the pilgrims from Gujarat who lost their lives in the tragic incident of road accident in Rajasthan will be given Rs. 4 lakh and the injured Rs. 50,000 will be provided by the Gujarat government.

"In this hour of grief, the state government stands by the relatives of the deceased and injured pilgrims. The incident of road accident near Bharatpur in Rajasthan is very shocking. The pilgrims of Gujarat have lost their lives in the accident. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of all the deceased. I pray to the almighty God for the speedy recovery of the injured pilgrims.”

According to local authorities, the bus had encountered mechanical issues, prompting the driver and passengers to disembark. Tragically, a speeding truck plowed into them, resulting in the crushing of individuals who were standing outside the bus. The bodies were later transported to the district hospital in Bharatpur.

The bus was carrying a total of 57 passengers who had embarked on their journey from Pushkar on Tuesday night, bound for Mathura-Vrindavan. The victims have been identified as Antu Gayani, Nandram Gayani, Lallubhai Gaani, Bharat, Laljibhai, Amba, Kanku, Ramuben, Madhu Dagi, Anju, and Madhu Chudasama.

