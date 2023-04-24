Tripura sets up first Crime Branch Police Station for eco offences, drugs cases

Agartala, April 24 (IANS) The Tripura government on Monday set up the first ever Crime Branch Police Station (CBPS) to investigate cases on economic offences, serious crime, drugs and narcotics related offences.

The CBPS was inaugurated by Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan in Agartala. The CBPS has jurisdiction all over the state of Tripura, a police spokesman said.

After getting the approval from the competent authority, the CBPS would conduct inquiries on economic offences, serious crime and offences under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Tripura current has 83 police stations, including 8 all women police stations

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.