Tripura’s unemployment rate dropped after BJP came to power: CM Saha

Agartala, April 30 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the unemployment rate in the state has significantly decreased during the past seven years after the BJP came to power in 2018.

Addressing an official event here, the Chief Minister said that as per the periodical labour force survey by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Tripura's unemployment ratio was 10 against during the 2018-19 financial year and now it come down to 1.7 per cent against the national average of 3.2 per cent.

Without naming the previous Left Front and Congress governments, Saha said that during previous regimes, government jobs were provided through “party line”.

“The BJP government has been providing employment on the basis of merit and maintaining transparency,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the current government of the state is working to ensure employment opportunities along with jobs, and through a transparent recruitment policy.

He said that the present government, till March this year, has provided jobs to 17,554 people and in 2025 alone, 3,554 people have been given government jobs.

The state government is doing everything according to the system, and it is not the mentality of this government to deprive anyone, the Chief Minister said, adding that one of the goals of the state government is to increase the speed of administration with transparency.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has not faced any challenges so far because the government has been providing government jobs with transparency.

“Our promise is to provide jobs and ensure employment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also repeatedly said that transparency is very important to us. Now, the employment environment in the state has improved. More than 2,900 people have been employed in government and private institutions through various agencies in the field of security guards and other services. More than 1,600 jobs have been created in the industrial areas of the state in the last three years through the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is giving special importance to skill development along with vocational education.

