Tripura implements three externally aided projects for forest protection

Agartala, July 1 (IANS) Tripura Forest and Environment Minister Animesh Debbarma said on Tuesday that the state government has been implementing three externally aided projects to protect the forests and to provide livelihood for the forest dwellers as well.

Inaugurating the 76th state-level Vanamahotsav at Behalabari School Play Ground in Khowai District, of the three externally aided projects, one was funded by the Government of Japan through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as a soft loan.

The other was a grant from the Federal Republic of Germany through KFW, and the third one is a World Bank-funded Rs 1,764.94 crore project.

The World Bank is funding a Rs 1,764.94 crore project called the Enhancing Landscape and Ecosystem Management (ELEMENT) Project in Tripura. This World Bank-funded project focuses on forest management, community development, and enhancing livelihoods in the state.

The project also aims to create jobs for youth and women by promoting forest-based entrepreneurship.

Debbarma, a senior tribal leader, said that those who live in hilly areas do not destroy the forest; they only take some resources from the forest, but a section of traders, with the help of a small section of forest personne,l destroy the forest and its resources to meet their illegal business purposes.

The Forest Minister said that he requested Chief Minister Manik Saha to deploy at least 400 personnel of Tripura State Rifles (TSR), an elite paramilitary-like force in Tripura, to protect the forest and its vast resources.

Referring to the latest Forest Survey of India (FSI), he said that it is a matter of regret that forest areas have declined in the state.

“As part of the nationwide plantation campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' 2.0, I urge every citizen of Tripura to plant at least one tree to increase the forest cover in the state. You can plant a tree of your choice in the name of your mother, father, sister or any close relative,” said Debbarma, who also holds the Science and Technology portfolio.

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' plantation programme was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that to create the finest biodiversity in the country, many eco-parks, biodiversity parks are being set up to protect the forest and boost tourism as well. This year, an ambitious programme was launched to plant 6.5 lakh saplings across the state.

He said that the Tripura Chief Minister on July 5 last year led the state-level mass plantation drive with the mission of ‘5 lakh saplings in 5 minutes’ to increase the forest cover in the northeastern state.

The mass plantation drive aligns with the broader national goals of environmental conservation, community engagement, and climate action, and reflects Tripura’s commitment to both ecological sustainability and cultural values, the minister said.

Debbarma said that before the state-level mass plantation drive, the Forest Department had distributed lakhs of saplings among students, clubs, organisations, banks, and central and state security forces.

“Our effort to plant trees would not be limited to a single event. The mass plantation drive would continue in the upcoming monsoon period and beyond,” the Forest Minister stated.

