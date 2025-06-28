Tripura govt gives special priority to improving quality of education: CM Saha

Agartala, June 28 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday that the state government is working with special priority to improve the quality of education in the state.

The Chief Minister, attending the Bhupendra Chandra Dutta Bhowmik Merit-cum-Means Award-2025 event, said that education is necessary and important for making a good human.

“Many educational institutions have now been established in the state in the field of higher education. Students are now coming from outside to study in Tripura,” said Saha, who also holds the education portfolio.

He urged the students to increase their responsibility towards society, and they must get involved in various social work.

The Chief Minister said that it is not possible to develop a state or country if the benefits of various people-oriented projects do not reach the last person in society.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given special importance to education and added that the National Education Policy has been introduced in the country due to the Prime Minister's tireless efforts.

“Under the direction of PM Modi, the National Education Policy has been implemented in schools and colleges in our state. Now people are coming from outside to study in Tripura.”

Various private higher educational institutions, including the Open University, Techno India University, ICFAI University, and International Buddha University, have been established in Tripura, he added.

The Chief Minister said that at present, the state has educational institutions like the National Law University campus, National Forensic Science University campus, National Sanskrit University campus, Central University, IIIT, Fishery College, Agricultural College, Veterinary College, Tripura Institute of Technology, among others.

On June 23, Tripura became the third state in the country to achieve full literacy after Goa and Mizoram, he said, adding that the literacy rate is 95.6 per cent in the state now.

Tripura has achieved the recognition of a fully literate state, which is a matter of great pride for the people of the state, Saha said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.