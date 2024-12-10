Tripura govt contemplating to set up a varsity for women: CM Saha

Agartala, Dec 10 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday that the state government is contemplating setting up a university in the state exclusively for women.

Speaking at an event at the Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT), the Chief Minister said that discussions are going on about establishing a university for women in the state.

"If there is goodwill and sound planning, it can be achieved. Additionally, we must remain vigilant in the fight against drugs," he added.

Chief Minister Saha, who also holds the Education portfolio, said that the TIT is a prominent name in technical education in the state.

Tripura is gradually advancing in the field of education and the state government has given priority to developing and expanding the infrastructure of education across the state, he said.

CM Saha attended a blood donation camp and inaugurated the newly constructed auditorium at the TIT at Narsingarh on the outskirts of the capital city.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to building auditoriums in every institution.

"The bond between students and teachers is profound. As a teacher in a medical college myself, I understand the value of this relationship. The traditions shared between teachers and students are crucial for any institution," said CM Saha, a septuagenarian dental surgeon-turned-politician.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi often emphasises that the future belongs to those who possess the knowledge and he frequently interacts with students from schools, colleges, and universities on various national issues, prioritising their views.

The Prime Minister also launched numerous programmes aimed at empowering the younger generation.

Saying about the 19 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state, the Chief Minister said that most of the ITIs are in poor condition.

"To address this, we recently signed an MoU with Tata Technologies to modernise these institutes. Tata Technologies will invest nearly Rs 700 crore, and the state government will contribute as well."

CM Saha added that as a result of this collaboration, infrastructure improvements will begin shortly, with a set deadline and this initiative will enhance the employability of ITI graduates through high-quality training.

