Tripura to get Rs 2800 crore to boost economy, surface communicationTripura to get Rs 2800 crore to boost economy, surface communication

New Delhi/Agartala, Oct 21 (IANS) In a major boost to Tripura’s economy and surface communication system, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Monday decided to sanction projects worth over Rs 2800 crore for the state, officials said on Monday.

A Tripura government official said that the MoRTH’s development came after Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended a review meeting chaired by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in Vanijya Bhawan on Monday.

During the meeting, discussions were held on many projects that would be sanctioned by the MRTH for Tripura, the official said.

Gadkari later in his posts of the X said: Reviewed the progress of 16 ongoing National Highway projects spanning 324 km in Tripura with Union MoS Shri Ajay Tamta Ji, Shri H D Malhotra Ji, Tripura CM Shri Manik Saha Ji, and senior officials in Delhi today.”

He said: “In the meeting, we emphasised fast-tracking the development of highway infrastructure in Tripura, ensuring it is more sustainable and cost-efficient. These efforts will significantly improve connectivity, boost local economies, and further integrate the North-east into the national growth framework.”

“Revamping Tripura’s highways with futuristic infrastructure, paving the way for growth, seamless mobility, and prosperity under PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s visionary leadership,” Gadkari said.

The Tripura government official said that the projects include Rs 800 crore for the Agartala eastern bypass, a four-lane road stretching 11 km, Rs 1,500 crore for widening the Amtali to Tripura Sundari Temple road, a 50 km stretch into a four-lane road, Rs 400 crore for converting the Ranibazar to Inter-State Bus terminus in Chandrapur road into a four-lane 10 km stretch, and Rs 100 crore for the additional sanction under the Central Road Fund.

According to the official, the Tripura Chief Minister also held discussions on a new National Highway from Kamalpur to Ambassa, Gandacherra, Amarpur to Sabroom to enhance international trade and tourism, a logistics park on the eastern bypass near Agartala over a 100-acre land, and the sanctioning of funds for restoring National Highways damaged by floods.

Out of four proposals, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Ropeway from Maharani to Chabimura is expected to be sanctioned soon.

