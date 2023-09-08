Tripura bypolls result shows peoples’ approval of development works by double engine govt: Nadda

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) BJP president Nadda on Friday said the Tripura bypolls result shows peoples’ approval of development works by double engine government in the state.

"Congratulations to the hard-working karyakartas of BJP Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha and State President Rajib Bhattacharjee on winning Boxanagar and Dhanpur by-elections with an overwhelming majority," the BJP wrote on X (formerly twitter).

He said, "This result shows the people's approval of the developmental works carried out by our double engine government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X, "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Tripura for making the BJP victorious in the Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly bye-elections. It will further strengthen our determination to transform Tripura into a prosperous state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"Congratulations to the Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee, along with the karyakartas, for this resounding victory," Shah said.

BJP nominees have won in Tripura's Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly constituencies defeating their CPI (M) rivals with comfortable margin.

With this victory, the ruling BJP's tally increased to 33 in the 60-member Assembly.

