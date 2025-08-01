Trinamool shielding infiltrators out of fear of losing power: Bengal BJP chief

Kolkata, Aug 1 (IANS) West Bengal unit BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Samik Bhattacharya on Friday accused the Trinamool Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led state government of resorting to a dangerous ploy to protect the illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators out of the fear of being defeated in the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to him, the Trinamool Congress government is desperate to get these illegal infiltrators retained in the voters’ list of West Bengal, since such bogus voters constitute the dedicated vote bank of Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP's Salt Lake party office on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, Bhattacharya alleged that Trinamool Congress was smelling its end and hence had resorted to shielding infiltrators and threatening booth-level officers (BLOs) to ensure that bogus voters are retained in the rolls ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

"From Barasat to Madhyamgram, fake voter cards have been issued to Bangladeshi nationals with the active involvement of local Trinamool Congress leaders. Booth-level officers are being intimidated to ensure that not a single bogus name is removed. This is not governance... this is desperation," Bhattacharya added.

He also said that the recent war-cry from the Chief Minister against alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in the BJP-ruled states was not intended to protect the interest of genuine Indian Bengalis but to protect the illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, who also speak in Bengali.

Speaking on the occasion, he also claimed that the cops are being informed about the presence of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators by their neighbours, and many of those informing the police are Indian Muslims.

He also said that the names of these illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators will be deleted from the voters’ list of West Bengal at any cost.

“Hindus and genuine Muslim voters have nothing to worry about the special intensive revision of the voters’ list conducted by the Election Commission of India. BJP is there with them. But illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators will not be shared,” he added.

