Trinamool MLA accused of assaulting restaurant owner granted anticipatory bail

Kolkata, June 13 (IANS) A district court in West Bengal's Barasat on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress MLA from Chandipur, Soham Chakraborty, who is accused of assaulting a restaurant owner named Anisul Alam in Kolkata on the night of June 7.

After Chakraborty surrendered before the district court on Thursday, his counsel moved the anticipatory bail plea which was granted by the judge against a personal bond of Rs 2,000.

“The matter is sub-judice and hence I have no comments to make," Chakraborty told mediapersons outside the court.

Chakraborty was granted anticipatory bail a day after Anisul Alam approached the Calcutta High Court accusing the police of not taking any action against the ruling party legislator accused of assaulting him.

In his petition, Alam also accused Chakraborty of constantly threatening him and his associates since the night of the alleged assault. Alam claimed that despite approaching the police, the latter did not take any step in the matter.

Chakraborty was caught on camera thrashing Alam inside his restaurant premises on the night of June 7. Later, the actor-turned-politician claimed that he hit Alam for making abusive remarks against Trinamool General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee.

However, Alam denied the allegation and accused Chakraborty of dragging the name of Abhishek Banerjee to hide his guilt.

According to Alam, the row was triggered after he asked the driver and bodyguards of Chakraborty to remove the actor’s car that was parked wrongly in the parking lot.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.