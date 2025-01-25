Trinamool leader shot at in West Bengal, critical

Kolkata, Jan 25 (IANS) A local Trinamool Congress leader was shot at from close range in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon at Nodakhali in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district and his health condition is stated to be critical.

The critically injured local Trinamool Congress leader has been identified as Krishnapada Mondal.

He was shot at from close range while he was travelling by his motorcycle in the Nodakhali area.

According to eyewitnesses, three unknown assailants, all of whom were probably outsiders, shot at Mondal from a close range and escaped.

He was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The police are investigating whether the reason for the attack on the ruling party leader was political or personal. Alerts have been used at the local police station about the three assailants who shot at Mondal.

However, a section of the local people, said that infighting in the ruling party in the area could be a reason behind the attack on Mondal.

Incidentally, Nodakhali comes under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency in South 24 Parganas district, represented by Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

This is the third incident in the current month that a local Trinamool Congress leader has been shot at in broad daylight on the road. The first two incidents occurred at Madah district in the northern sector of West Bengal.

In the first week of this month, Trinamool Congress councillor from English Bazar Municipality in Malda district Dulal Sakar a.k.a. Babla was shot dead in a similar fashion on the road.

Infighting in the state's ruling party in the district being the main reason behind the murder became evident with Trinamool Congress' Malda twin president and the party's chief of Hindi cell for the entire district Narendra Nath Tiwari was identified and arrested as the main brain behind the assassination.

On January 14, local Trinamool Congress leader Hasan Sheikh was shot dead at an administrative programme at Kaliachak also in Malda district.

