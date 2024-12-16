Trinamool Congress censures Firhad Hakim over his ‘minority’ remarks

Kolkata, Dec 16 (IANS) In the face of large-scale criticisms both from inside and outside, Trinamool Congress on Monday finally officially censured West Bengal Municipal Affairs & Urban Development Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim over his recent public comments on "minority" and "majority".

In a statement issued here, the Trinamool said that the party completely dissociates from the comments made by the minister that soon people from the "minority" community will become the "majority" in the state as well as within the country and also has hinted about some internal disciplinary actions against him in the matter.

"The All India Trinamool Congress firmly disassociates itself from and strongly condemns the statement made by Shri Firhad Hakim, MIC GoWB, at an event the day before yesterday. These comments do not reflect the party’s position or ideology. Our commitment to peace, unity, and communal harmony remains unwavering. Any remarks that threaten the social fabric of West Bengal will be met with strict measures," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Trinamool insiders said that the party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is herself quite displeased over the comments of Hakim which had attracted scathing criticisms from different sections.

Political observers feel that the displeasure of the Chief Minister about Hakim’s comments, otherwise an extremely close confidant of hers, is evident from the official statement issued by the party which has been also posted on the party’s official X handle.

"Hakim himself is a member of the party disciplinary committee. In such a situation, such public comments from him are not at all expected and the Chief Minister naturally is unhappy over that," said a member of the West Bengal cabinet who refused to be named.

Earlier also, Hakim was in the midst of controversy as he said that people not born of a particular community are "unfortunate".

