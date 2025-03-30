Tribal elders in Pakistan's Kurram district sign peace agreement to end sectarian conflict

Islamabad, March 30 (IANS) After months of conflict and more than six months of blockade of main routes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province's Kurram district, tribal leaders from the Shia and Sunni sect came to an agreement and announced an eight-month peace agreement.

The tribal Shia and Sunni leaders have announced a ceasefire to the ongoing sectarian conflict, which has taken lives of hundreds and made living impossible for the residents of the district, who have been suffering due to the lack of food, fuel, medicines and other basic necessities for several months.

On Saturday, tribal leaders of Kurram district gathered at the district headquarter and signed a peace agreement with an aim to revive normalcy in the district by reopening of the Parachinar Tal main highway for normal traffic, opening of the Afghan border linked with the Kurram district and compliance with the previous Kohat Agreement to ensure peace, safety, security and stability in the district.

As per the peace agreement, both sectarian tribal leaders have mutually agreed to abide by the terms and conditions of the ceasefire and comply with the signed agreement, which implements an eight-month ceasefire to the sectarian conflict.

Both parties have agreed to abide and implement the terms and conditions of the Kohat Agreement, a peace deal signed between the KP government and the tribal leaders on January 1, 2025, allowing establishment of a special force consisting of at least 399 members to safeguard the routes leading to Kurram district, dismantling of bunkers established by tribal groups to target and attack each other, arms and weapons with tribal groups to be surrendered, and avoid the need for a military operation, and working in coordination with the government to ensure security and peace in the district.

The peace agreement also stated that both parties will engage with each other through negotiations, whenever there are concerns or need to discuss matters related to the implementation of the peace agreement.

The tribal elders have also agreed that in case of any violations of the agreement by either party, the tribal leaders from both sects will cooperate with the administration, police and law enforcing agencies to take action and have the culprits be punished as per law.

The peace agreement holds pivotal value to the Kurram district, as the ongoing violence and sectarian conflict has claimed lives of hundreds of people, while for more than six months, all routes leading to the district, the border movement with Afghanistan has remained blocked.

The sectarian violence in the Kurram district between Shia and Sunni sects has recently claimed more than 150 lives, while the dispute has remained a major issue in the district for decades.

The KP government had announced a fresh military operation in the district during February after multiple attacks on security forces claimed lives of multiple security officials.

Moreover, aid convoys carrying food and medicine supplies for the Kurram district also came under multiple attacks in the past.

However, with the latest peace agreement and ceasefire between tribal leaders of the Shia and Sunni sect, locals say that a new message of hope for the people of Kurram district and creation of an atmosphere of peace and tranquility in the region through cooperation and mutual understanding has emerged.

The locals of the district hoped that the latest agreement will pave the way to a consist peace in the area and bring about positive changes in the lives of the people of the region, who have been the worst victims of the decade-long simmering conflict between the two sectarian tribes.

