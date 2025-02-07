Tri-series provides great opportunity to know about wickets & prepare well, says Santner

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said the upcoming tri-series involving them, hosts Pakistan, and South Africa provides great opportunity to know about wickets and prepare well for a pinnacle event like the upcoming Champions Trophy.

The first game of the tri-series will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 8, and will run till February 14 at the newly constructed Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The 50-over tri-series, a rarity in the ODI calendar, provides an opportunity for all three sides to prepare for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which is set to begin in Karachi with Pakistan taking on New Zealand on February 19.

“We had a good training session in Lahore under lights and can’t wait to take on the home side on Saturday. It is great to be back in Pakistan and the side had a good outing when we toured last time. The tri-nation series will provide us a great opportunity to know about the wickets and help us prepare well for the upcoming pinnacle event,” said Santner in a PCB statement on Friday.

Mohammad Rizwan will be eying his fourth consecutive ODI series win since taking over as Pakistan’s captain in the 50-over format. “We are excited to be playing again in front of our home crowd and in the newly constructed stadiums in Lahore and Karachi. The preparations have gone well so far with the players looking to give their best in the tournament leading up to the ICC event,” he said.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, arrived in Lahore in the wee hours of Friday and will undergo their first training session on Saturday, with more players expected to join the team once their SA20 commitments are over.

“It is a great opportunity for the side to warm up before the mega event. We have a mixed squad and the tri-nation tournament will help us acclimatise to the conditions before we gear up for the ICC event,” he said.

-IANS

nr/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.