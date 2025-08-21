Training imparted to Assam forest staff to boost conviction rates in wildlife crime case

Guwahati, Aug 21 (IANS) To further strengthen frontline enforcement against wildlife crime in Assam, ambitious initiatives have been launched to provide comprehensive legal training to Investigation Officers (IOs) under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, officials said on Thursday.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) Director Sonali Ghosh said that a six-day comprehensive legal training program for IOs under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, completed on Thursday in Kaziranga, marking a major step in strengthening frontline enforcement against wildlife crime in Assam.

In subsequent weeks, this initiative will be carried forward to other wildlife divisions mainly in the Bishwanath and Nagaon area and represents a significant investment in capacity building for Assam's frontline defenders of wildlife, Ghosh added.

She said that by equipping forest staff with sharper investigative skills and stronger legal understanding, the programme is expected to enhance conviction rates in wildlife crime cases and act as a stronger deterrent against poaching and illegal trade.

The success of this first batch demonstrates the value of integrating legal expertise into conservation practice, creating a stronger shield of protection for India's wildlife, the KNPTR Director said.

The training, held from August 16 to 21, at Kohora, was designed to provide hands-on legal and procedural knowledge to forest frontline staff by simulating real-life situations encountered during investigations.

According to Ghosh, the first batch of this training successfully equipped 23 forest staff with in-depth knowledge on critical subjects, including the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the Assam Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1997, procedures of seizure and evidence collection, and framing of offence reports.

The programme also covered the recently enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, ensuring participants are updated with the latest criminal law framework relevant to wildlife crime prosecution.

The training combined classroom sessions with practical exercises, including preparation of seizure reports, mapping of crime scenes, and framing of offence reports based on hypothetical case studies.

Each group's reports were reviewed by an external advocate in a mock courtroom exercise, providing critical feedback on procedures and evidence handling.

This unique format gave participants first-hand exposure to the expectations of courts in wildlife crime cases.

Led by Bhupen Talukdar, Bhaskar Choudhury, Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), and other legal professionals, the course provided both conceptual clarity and practical skills.

The initiative was collaboratively funded by WTI, The Serenity Trust and Kaziranga Park authorities, the Indian Forest Service official said.

