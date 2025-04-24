Training and skilling key to futuristic Kerala tourism: Minister Riyas

Thiruvananthapuram, April 24 (IANS) Training and skill development are critical components of futuristic development of tourism sector, which is diversifying into various verticals promising great opportunities for young entrepreneurs and innovators, Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said on Thursday.

Tourism in Kerala is now regarded as the money-spinning industry in the state, which saw a 13.76 per cent rise in foreign tourist arrivals in 2024 compared to the previous year.

The official figures reveal around 7.38 lakh foreign tourists visited Kerala in 2024, while a record 2.22 crore domestic tourists arrived in Kerala during the same year.

The Minister said this while inaugurating a national seminar and panel discussion on ‘Innovations in Tourism Industry: Redefining Opportunities in a Dynamic Global Landscape,’ organised by the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) here, in association with the Indian Society for Training and Development's (ISTD) Thiruvananthapuram chapter.

"As the tourism sector is diversifying into different verticals like responsible tourism, heritage tourism and adventure tourism, young entrepreneurs and professionals need to be innovative and come up with new products," said Riyas, who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"State Tourism Department is committed to supporting startups and MSMEs in the tourism sector by providing incubation facilities, mentoring and financial aid," he added.

"We should focus on areas like skill development, hospitality, language up-skilling, digital literacy, and administrative skills. The academic excellence of KITTS, integrated with ISTD’s industry knowledge, will enhance the capabilities of our professionals, who can compete in global platforms," Riyas said.

The Kerala Tourism Department has programmes to support entrepreneurial aspirations of local communities and youngsters, which will add a thrust to socio-economic growth and integrated development.

Incidentally, the total tourism revenue generated in Kerala is now nearing a record Rs 40,000 crore, and the plan of Riyas is to ensure that tourism’s contribution to the state GDP, which stands at 12 per cent, rises to 20 per cent by 2030.

