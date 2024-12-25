Trailblazing Tawang: A momentous journey in Arunachal's adventure tourism

Itanagar, Dec 25 (IANS) In a significant display of adventure and patriotism, Jeep India, in collaboration with the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps undertook a thrilling expedition through the awe-inspiring landscapes of the Eastern Himalayas, Officials said.

A Defence Spokesman said on Tuesday that the journey traversed iconic trails at Bumla Pass, Lungro La, and Shungatser Lake, showcasing the rugged beauty and strategic importance of these pristine border regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

A poignant highlight of the expedition was a heartfelt tribute at the Tawang War Memorial, honouring the valour and sacrifice of our brave soldiers.

This unique blend of adventure and remembrance deeply resonated with participants and observers alike, the spokesman said.

He said that this initiative aligns perfectly with the Indian Army's vision of fostering development and showcasing the untapped potential of India's border regions.

Jeep India's legendary Jeep Trails celebrated the breathtaking landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, encouraging eco-friendly tourism and strengthening the bond between civilians and the nation's frontier guardians, the spokesman said.

He said that the expedition underscored the vital role of adventure tourism in driving sustainable development, fostering regional pride, and positioning Arunachal Pradesh as a global destination for thrill-seekers and peace lovers.

According to the spokesman 60 adventurists, including 20 women, and a two-year-old boy took part in the expedition in 25 vehicles.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a unique civilian-military trekking expedition aimed at promoting border tourism under the “Vibrant Village Programme” was successfully conducted in the picturesque region of Zemithang in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the defence spokesman, the expedition featured a 16-member team comprising experienced mountaineers from the Indian Mountaineering Federation (IMF) and Indian Army personnel. The participants undertook a challenging 40-km trek through the Eastern Himalayas over four days, navigating altitudes between 9,000 and 15,000 feet.

The route included dense forests, rugged terrains, and steep mountain slopes, providing an adventurous and immersive experience.

The spokesman said that the trek aimed to promote border tourism, strengthen camaraderie between civilians and military personnel, and showcase the breathtaking beauty of Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian Army personnel ensured the safety of the participants, offered expert guidance, and shared essential high-altitude survival techniques.

The successful completion of this expedition is expected to inspire more such initiatives in the Zemithang region.

These collaborations will not only foster a spirit of cooperation between the armed forces and civilians but also highlight the strategic and cultural significance of India’s border villages.

This endeavour is a significant step toward integrating remote communities into the national mainstream, reinforcing national security, and showcasing the untapped potential of border tourism, the spokesman added.

