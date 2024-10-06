Traffic stable as China's golden-week holiday draws to close

Beijing, Oct 6 (IANS) With China's week-long National Day holiday nearing its end, return travel levels started to rise on Sunday, but the overall traffic situation remained stable, according to the traffic management bureau of the Ministry of Public Security.

The National Day holiday, also known as "golden week," is usually one of the peak seasons on China's domestic tourism calendar. Expressways in China have run at full capacity, especially as they are toll-free during the holiday period.

Data from the Ministry of Transport showed that from October 1 to 4, cross-regional passenger turnover had surpassed 1.1 billion across the country.

Additionally, it predicted that more than 1.5 billion self-driving tourist trips would be made during this year's golden-week holiday from October 1 to 7, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of Sunday, the overall traffic situation in China was stable and smooth, with no serious traffic jams or accidents reported.

Return travel will peak on Monday, the last day of the holiday. The traffic management bureau has warned of speeding and driver fatigue, as well as possible poor weather.

