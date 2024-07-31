Toyota receives first corrective order for falsified test data

Tokyo, July 31 (IANS) Japan's transport ministry has issued a corrective order to Toyota Motor Corporation, mandating improvements in its business practices following the discovery of improper vehicle testing procedures for seven additional models.

Toyota Motor President Sato Koji on Wednesday was summoned and given the correction order by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

The issue first surfaced in June when it was revealed that Toyota had falsified performance test data on seven models to secure the necessary certification for mass production, which led to the suspension of shipments for three models that were already in production.

In early July, Toyota conducted an internal investigation and reported no wrongdoing beyond the initial seven models, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, a thorough investigation by the ministry, including an onsite inspection of Toyota's headquarters, uncovered further malpractice involving seven more models.

The corrective order requires Toyota to devise and implement fundamental measures within a month to prevent future occurrences, and the auto giant must provide quarterly progress reports to the ministry.

This marked the fourth time the ministry has issued a correction order under the Road Transport Vehicle Act amended in 2019. It was the first time for Toyota to have received such an order.

