Tourist plane carrying 3 crashes in France

Paris, Aug 16 (IANS) A tourist plane with three people on board has crashed in France's western department of Loire-Atlantique, local media reported.

The plane reportedly disappeared around Tuesday noon between Nantes and La Baule, Department of Loire-Atlantique, Xinhua news agency reported, citing France Bleu.

Firefighters have found debris from the plane 3 to 4 meters deep in the sea. But rescue operation was suspended Tuesday evening due to unfavourable weather conditions, local authorities said.

So far, there's no official announcement about the retrieval of victims.

The Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) in France has already announced to open an investigation to the accident.

