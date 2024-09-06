Tourism, and turf management in focus at this year’s Golf & Turf Summit in Pune

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) The Golf Industry Association (GIA), a not-for-profit organisation founded in 2011 to promote various stakeholders of the nation’s golf industry, will be staging the 11th edition of the annual Golf and Turf Summit at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune on October 17 and 18.

The 11th Annual Golf & Turf Summit is a pivotal event for the golf industry as it aims to foster collaboration among industry leaders, drive innovation, and promote sustainable practices. The dates for the big event were announced during a press conference at the Press Club of India here on Friday.

The summit also serves as a critical platform for discussing industry trends, sharing best practices, and strengthening the collective efforts to enhance the overall golfing experience. It provides a unique opportunity for golf course owners, course managers, equipment suppliers, and other stakeholders to align their strategies and contribute to the sport's growth and sustainability.

GIA president Anirudha Seolekar announced that this year’s Golf & Turf Summit will be focusing on integrating advanced turf management techniques and exploring the future of golf tourism.

“Golf tourism in India is on an upward swing. We have a rich legacy of the sport as a result of the British Raj. In the last two decades, a plethora of privately owned courses have been developed with superior member facilities. However, there is a lot of scope to increase awareness about them. This year’s Golf & Turf Summit will be focusing on golf tourism – a key objective of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. Also, there will be some very insightful panel discussions on modern turf management techniques. We will also have a congregation of industry leaders and some eminent speakers from across the globe to share their vision and understanding about the golfing ecosystem,” Seolekar, who is also the founder president of GIA, said.

GIA vice-president Anit Mehrotra informed that golf tourism has significantly contributed to the industry's growth over the past financial year. Mehrotra noted that the influx of international visitors has boosted revenue for golf courses and increased the global profile of golf destinations.

“To cater to the growing demand from golf tourists, there has been a surge in the development and upgrading of golf courses and facilities. New investments in golf course infrastructure, such as building new courses, upgrading existing ones, and enhancing amenities, have been prevalent. This development has further stimulated the golf industry by attracting more tourists and creating a cycle of growth,” Mehrotra said.

GIA honorary treasurer Ravi Garyali highlighted that there have also been initiatives to introduce golf to under-represented communities through targeted programs and partnerships. Corporate sponsorships have played a crucial role in these efforts, helping to lower barriers and promote a more diverse and accessible golfing community.

Recent years have seen significant policy changes from the Government aimed at enhancing accessibility to golf. However, GIA Board member Deepali Shah Gandhi pointed out that both government bodies and corporations should become more focused on making the sport more inclusive. This includes reducing the cost of participation, investing in public golf facilities, subsidizing green fees for the youth, and creating awareness about opportunities for employment in golf courses and all industries related to golf.

Further, present at the summit will be prominent bureaucrats from concerned ministries, golf course owners of the country, traders and manufacturers of golf equipment, carts, machinery and allied services.

