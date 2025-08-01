Torrential rains kill 10 in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, state of emergency declared

Islamabad, Aug 1 (IANS) Torrential monsoon rains have triggered deadly flash floods across Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), killing at least 10 people and leaving a trail of destruction. Local authorities have declared a state of emergency in 37 severely affected areas, as rescue operations continue amid reports of missing tourists and infrastructure damage estimated at over Rs 20 billion, according to local media sources.

The notification mentioned that twelve locations in Diamer district, nine in Gilgit, five in Ghizer, four in Skardu, four in Shigar, two in Ghanche, and one each in Nagar and Kharmang have been designated as disaster-hit regions.

“On account of heavy rains during Monsoon 2025, some Mouzas of District Gilgit, Ghizer, Nagar, Diamer, Skardu, Ghanche, Shigar, and Kharmang have been reportedly severely affected by flash floods. People have suffered losses, which include loss of human lives, livestock, damage to houses, infrastructure, and standing crops," read the notification issued by the local authorities.

According to the notification, the affected areas in PoGB include Parri Bangla, Jutal, Danyor, Sultanabad, Bagrote, Sharote, Shikyote, Skarkoi, Hasan Colony KIU Gilgit in Gilgit; Harchi village in Nagar; Biarchi, Thoi, Nazbar, Silpi, and Khanchay in Ghizer; Kondus and Haldi sub-Division Mashabrum in Ghanche.

Other regions affected are Babusar, Charat, Jhottee, Niat Valley, Thore Parika and Shatin Nullah in Diamer; Burgay and Rgiayul in Skardu; Qaimabad, Arincho, and Chutron in Shigar and Torghon Valley in Kharmang.

Following the devastation brought by the catastrophic flood, an emergency has been imposed in all these locations, local authorities confirmed.

“We have tragically lost 10 people, most of whom were tourists visiting the region. Four others were injured and have been provided with medical aid," Pakistani daily Express Tribune quoted local official Faizullah Faraq as saying.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by wind and thundershowers across various parts of the country on Friday, warning of potential flash floods in vulnerable districts.

According to the PMD forecast, rain is expected in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), north-eastern Balochistan, PoGB, and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), while Islamabad has a 40 per cent chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.