Torrential rains to hit multiple regions in China

Beijing, Aug 18 (IANS) Heavy rainfall will hit many parts of China's northern and southern regions in the next three days, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said on Sunday.

Some areas in Hebei, Shandong, Liaoning provinces and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region will experience torrential rain with precipitation exceeding 100 millimetres, according to the NMC forecast, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rainstorms are expected to batter coastal areas of south China, with Guangdong Province facing the worst impact on Sunday, the NMC said.

The NMC renewed a blue alert, the lowest level in China's four-tier weather warning system, for rainstorms on early Sunday, urging the public to avoid dangerous locations as downpours may lead to urban waterlogging and flash floods in mountainous areas.

