Torrential rain leaves three dead in Vietnam

Hanoi, Sep 24 (IANS) Heavy rain in Vietnam's central region following tropical storm Soulik has claimed three lives over the past few days, the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control reported on Tuesday.

The three people were swept away by flash floods in Nghe An province, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 329 houses in Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Nam provinces were damaged.

Nearly 5,000 hectares of rice and farm produce were inundated in the region.

Natural disasters in the Southeast Asian country left 147 people dead and missing in the first eight months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.