Top Singaporean business leaders hail PM Modi’s vision to transform India

Singapore, Sep 5 (IANS) Top Singaporean business leaders on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision that is transforming India’s presence on the world stage.

During his visit to Singapore on Thursday, PM Modi met top CEOs from various sectors, including investment funds, infrastructure, manufacturing, energy, sustainability and logistics, and invited them to look at the immense investment opportunities in India.

Gautam Banerjee, Senior MD and Chairman of Blackstone Singapore, said he was impressed by PM Modi’s commitment to 'reform, perform and transform'.

Banerjee highlighted that under PM Modi’s third term, “India is set to achieve even greater milestones”.

While Bruno Lopez, Group CEO of ST Telemedia GDC, highlighted the transformative impact of PM Modi’s digitalisation efforts which are driving economic growth, Lee Chee Koon, CEO of CapitaLand Investments Limited, said the Prime Minister’s reforms have boosted economic growth, showcasing the nation’s promising future.

According to Kok Ping Soon, Chief Executive of the Government Technology Agency of Singapore, PM Modi’s proactive engagement with Singapore businesses is transforming India’s investment landscape.

“With increased investments and focus on skills development, India is opening doors to new opportunities,” Soon said.

During his meeting with the business leaders, the Prime Minister acknowledged the role played by the Singaporean industry leaders in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting economic cooperation between the two nations.

Sean Chiao, CEO of Surbana Jurong, said from economic strides to global leadership, PM Modi’s vision is transforming India’s presence on the world stage.

PM Modi also announced the setting up of an ‘INVEST INDIA’ office in the Southeast Asian city-state to boost bilateral trade.

Other top business leaders who met PM Modi included Lim Boon Heng, Chairman, Temasek Holdings; Lim Chow Kiat, CEO, GIC Private Limited; Piyush Gupta, CEO and Director, DBS Group; Yam Kum Weng, CEO, Changi Airport Group; and Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO, SingTel.

