Top Jammu region police officials discuss narcotics smuggling, cross-border activities, organised crime

Jammu, Jan 6 (IANS) Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Anand Jain, on Monday reviewed the status of crime investigations in the Jammu district, focusing on narcotics smuggling, illegal cross-border activities, and organised crime.

A police statement said that the ADGP took stock of the crime situation in the district focusing on recent crime trends with a special focus on cases related to narcotics smuggling, illegal cross-border activities, and organised crime.

"He reviewed the status of investigation and prosecution and emphasised the importance of timely and effective investigation to ensure justice for victims. The officers were directed to develop a robust database for tracking habitual offenders, increase vigilance at vulnerable points, including border outposts, and reiterated the commitment to gather actionable intelligence, enhance community policing, and foster public trust," it said.

"All the officers present were asked to remain vigilant and strengthen intelligence-sharing mechanisms to thwart any attempts by anti-national elements to disrupt peace and tranquillity. The ADGP further emphasised the need to work on actionable strategies to overcome challenges in evidence collection, and operational bottlenecks identified. Operational directives and guidelines were issued to investigating officers (IOs) to enhance efficiency, maintain transparency, and prioritise cases of a sensitive nature."

The meeting was attended by DIG, JKS Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Jammu SSP Joginder Singh, all SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, and ICPPs of the Jammu district, the statement said.

