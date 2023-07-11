What's Wrong With Telugu Music Directors?

With Telugu music directors reportedly getting occupied with other works, a lot of Telugu filmmakers are forced to explore music directors from other industries, particularly Tamil and Malayalam filmdoms. The usual complaint against Telugu music directors from our makers is that they are not delivering content on time and reportedly testing their patience.

As per sources, several Telugu music directors are reportedly preferring special concerts or their own commercial and personal works. This is said to be causing a great inconvenience to the makers and in turn taking a toll on the movie shootings including songs picturisation. This is why many current and upcoming Telugu films have music directors hailing from other languages as a safe bet.

This trend of hiring music directors from other languages is catching up as it also expands film business in other languages too. However, the primary reason reportedly seems to be our own music directors getting busy.

Take a look at some prominent examples. NTR30 directed by Koratala Siva has Anirudh Ravichander as the music director and Vijay Deverakonda and Gowtam Tinnanuri's VD12 also has Anirudh. GV Prakash is the most busy music director in Telugu with a host of films in his kitty. AR Rahman is back to Tollywood after a long gap.

He is now working on Ram Charan and Shankar's #RC16 and also Naga Chaitanya and Chandoo Mondeti film. Harris Jayaraj is going to compose for #Nithiin32 and #NagaShaurya24. Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja is the musician for Vishwak Sen's movie. Hridayam fame Abdul Wahab has composed music for Vijay and Samantha's Kushi. He is also onboard for Nani's 30 and Sharwanand 35 film. The list goes on and on.

It is high time, Telugu music directors should wake up and set things right. Or else, they are clearly losing their sheen and losing the ground in their own Telugu market. It is better to introspect and mend ways, before losing opportunities to technicians from other markets.

List of Other Language Music Directors & Telugu Movies

Hesham Abdul Wahab

#Kushi

#Nani30

#Sharwa35

Gopi Sundar

#Samajavaragamana

#Butta Bomma

#ManuCharitra

#GeethaSakshiga

Anirudh Ravichander

#NTR30

#VD12

GV Prakash

#TigerNageswaraRao

#Nithiin - #VenkyKudumula

#Aadikeshava

#DulquerSalmaan - #VenkyAtluri

