Virupaksha Joins The Rs 50 Cr Club

Sai Dharam Tej's recent outing Virupaksha is refusing to slow down at the box office. The film is directed by Karthik Varma Dandu. Virupaksha earned glowing reviews from critics and fans alike.

According to the latest reports, Virupaksha has amassed Rs 50 cr gross in just in four days of its release, surpassing all Sai Dharam Tej's previous movie records.

The film also features Samyuktha Menon, Sunil, Soniya Singh, Rajiv Kanakala, Brahmaji and others in pivotal roles.

Virupaksha is produced by BVSN Prasad. The film music was composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.