Ugramm's First Day Collection Prediction

Allari Naresh is awaiting the release of Ugram in theatres on May 5, 2023. The film will have a box office clash with Gopichand's Rama Banam.

The trailer for Ugram received a thumping response from several quarters. Just a day is left for the film to open in theatres. People are counting on its content.

There's a possibility for the film to register good openings on the opening day at the box office. Allari Naresh's Ugram is likely to earn an estimated figure of Rs 2 cr plus (Share) on the opening day.

