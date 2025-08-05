Tollywood Strike: Notification Issued to Hire Skilled Workers Across 22 Categories

The standoff between the Telugu Film Industry Employees’ Federation and the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) escalated on Tuesday (August 5).

A day after the TFCC rejected the Federation’s demand for a 30% wage hike, the Chamber issued a notification inviting applications for skilled workers across 22 job categories in the film industry.

This move comes in the wake of the Federation launching a strike over its demand for higher wages. Talks between the employees’ union and TFCC failed to reach a resolution. Following the deadlock, the TFCC announced its decision to allow the recruitment of skilled workers who are willing to work—regardless of union affiliation. Film producers unanimously supported the decision.

In a statement, the TFCC accused unions of creating obstacles by charging exorbitant fees—reportedly in the range of lakhs—for granting membership, thereby denying opportunities to talented workers. “Such practices are unjust and prevent deserving individuals from entering the workforce. Producers must have the freedom to hire workers based on project requirements and skill sets,” the Chamber said.

The TFCC also criticized the Federation for staging large-scale protests while negotiations were still ongoing. A delegation of Telugu film producers and TFCC representatives is expected to hold a meeting with the Labour Commission soon, with the Chamber likely to request formal permission to hire skilled workers outside the purview of any specific union.