 Teja Sajja HANU-MAN Postponed: Deets Inside

Creative Director Prasanth Varma’s first film from his Cinematic Universe HANU-MAN starring talented hero Teja Sajja wrapped up its entire shooting. They have now shifted their focus completely to post-production works. As shown in the teaser, Hanu-Man will have top-notch visual effects.

The movie was initially planned for a summer release on May 12th. However, it stands postponed. The extensive VFX work is the reason for the delay. The makers are in no hurry and are on a mission to give a new experience to the audience. The teaser which got an overwhelming response had some breathtaking visuals. The VFX will be on par with Hollywood movies and what we saw in the teaser was just a sample of what we are going to witness in the final product. The Hanuman Chalisa with artwork too garnered a massive response.

The official statement from the makers read: “All your humongous love for the Hanuman Teaser has touched our hearts and raised our responsibility to deliver the best outcome.

We Promise you a film, that will be cherished, celebrated and will stand as a perfect ode to LORD HANUMAN. From heart to heart, we can't wall for you to experience HANU MAN on the big screens. A NEW RELEASE DATE WILL BE ANNOUNCED SOON. JAI SHRI RAM.”

HANU-MAN will have Pan World release in several Indian languages including Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Japanese.

HANU-MAN is essentially set-up in an imaginary place called “Anjanadri”. How the protagonist gets the powers of Hanuman and fights for Anjanadri seems to be the story of the film. Since the concept of the film is universal, it has the potential to do well across the globe.

Amritha Aiyer is the leading lady opposite Teja Sajja in the movie, where Vinay Rai will be seen as the antagonist and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a key role.

K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment is producing the movie prestigiously, while Smt Chaitanya presents it. Asrin Reddy is the executive producer, Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.

The cinematography for this magnum opus is by Shivendra, wherein the music is scored by the young and talented trio Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev and Krishna Saurabh. Srinagendhra Tangala is the production designer.