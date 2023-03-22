Sree Vishnu's Samajavaragamana Release Date Out!

Hero Sree Vishnu is doing a wholesome entertainer Samajavaragamana under the direction of Ram Abbaraju of Vivaha Bhojanambu fame. Razesh Danda is producing the movie under the banner of Hasya Movies, in association with AK Entertainments. Anil Sunkara proudly presents it. Reba Monica John is the heroine opposite Sree Vishnu in the movie.

The makers on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi announced to release Samajavaragamana worldwide in the summer on May 18th. The announcement poster looks very pleasant. Sree Vishnu can be seen along with all the ladies in the family.

The first glimpse of the movie got a wonderful response and assured that Samajavaragamana is going to be an out-and-out family entertainer.

Bhanu Bogavarapu penned the story, while Nandu Savirigana has written the dialogues. Director Ram Abbaraju himself has written the screenplay of the movie. A team of talented technicians is handling different crafts of the movie. Raam Reddy takes care of the cinematography, while Gopi Sundar provides the music. Chota K Prasad is the editor and Brahma Kadali is the art director.