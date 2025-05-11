Sree Vishnu’s Single Box Office Collection: Rs 11.20 Cr In 2 Days, Crosses $300K Mark In USA

Sree Vishnu’s out-and-out entertainer Single is making all the right noises at the box office. After an already promising opening, the film delivered a striking performance on its second day, grossing 7.05 crore globally, a significant leap from its day-one haul of 4.15 crore. With a two-day total of Rs 11.20 crore, Single is well on its way to becoming the actor’s most commercially successful film.

Helmed by Caarthick Raju, the film has turned into a surprise crowd favorite, striking gold with a mix of clean humor, endearing performances, and family-friendly storytelling. What sets it apart is not just its strong domestic showing, but also its impressive traction in the USA, where it has already crossed $300K and is eyeing the half-a-million mark as the weekend progresses.

Much of the credit for the film’s success goes to Sree Vishnu’s effortless comic charm and his quirky, well-timed dialogue delivery. His scenes with co-stars, particularly with Vennela Kishore, has been a standout for many viewers. Audiences of all age groups are turning up in large numbers, leading to robust ticket sales; more than 80K tickets were booked in the last 24 hours alone.

With Sunday expected to drive even higher footfalls and positive word of mouth working in the film’s favor, trade pundits are forecasting an even stronger Day 3. With summer holidays advantage, and the entertainment quotient, Single has repeat value and it is expected to post bigger numbers during the weekdays as well.