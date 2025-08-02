"One Coolie is Equal to 100 Baashas": Nagarjuna's Shocking Statement at Pre-Release Event

Nagarjuna Akkineni is at his menacing best in Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming movie Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. The film's trailer has already captivated fans on social media. Lokesh is determined to save the best for the theaters, and he appears to have discovered a fun zone that Rajini's previous films failed to notice.

The movie, at its core, appears like an emotional tale about friendship, with a typical Lokesh Kanagaraj setting involving guns and gangsters. In interviews leading up to the release, Lokesh revealed how difficult it was to convince Nagarjuna to play the role of an antagonist.

One can see why Nagarjuna took the time to portray a vicious villain after watching the trailer for Coolie. Fans would naturally expect a Lokesh Kanagaraj film to have bloodshed, and Coolie is no exception. The movie received an A certificate primarily due to the way Lokesh wrote Nagarjuna's character in Simon.

Nagarjuna's Big Statement on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie

Even though it was Kuberaa that Nagarjuna expected to be a game-changer in his comeback, in all likelihood, Coolie will open a whole new door of diverse possibilities for the Tollywood star. The trailer is just a glimpse of what to expect from Tollywood's King, and speaking at the Coolie Unleashed event, Nagarjuna is all praises for Superstar Rajinikanth.

Speaking about how Coolie has turned out to be, Nagarjuna revealed that "One Coolie is equal to 100 Baashas," and "Rajinikanth is the OG Superstar" in the Indian film industry. This is enough to show how confident Nagarjuna Akkineni is with Coolie and his villain character Simon.

Coolie also features Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan in other prominent roles.