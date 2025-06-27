Kannappa Twitter Review: A Cinematic Triumph

The much-awaited Telugu movie "Kannappa" featuring Manchu Vishnu, Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Sharath Kumar was finally released on June 27. The film has generated considerable buzz with its teasers and trailers, and the promotional activities have further fueled the excitement.

The movie, which is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Dr. M. Mohan Babu under the production houses Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, has been receiving mixed reactions from audiences. Some have praised the film, while others have deemed it average.

Also read: Kannappa Review: Stellar Cast, Strong Performances, and a Soulful Devotional Journey

Twitter Reactions

Sharing their opinions on Twitter, the viewers appreciated the film. Some commended Manchu Vishnu's performance as the best he has given in his entire career. "Manchu Vishnu's best performance till date! Prabhas' cameo gives goosebumps!" one user stated. Another user was impressed with the emotional climax, "The climax is so emotional, you'll come out of the theater with tears in your eyes!"

Not everything was rosy, though. Some of the users felt that the movie was mediocre, with one user rating it 3.5 out of 5. One user appreciated Prabhas' performance and said, "You can watch the movie just for Prabhas! His scenes are worth the ticket price!"

Prabhas Steals the Show

One of the standout features of the movie is Prabhas' cameo appearance, which has been getting great reviews. His performance has been widely appreciated, and many have said it is enough reason to watch the movie. Manchu Vishnu's acting, too, has been well appreciated, with some terming it the best of his career.

#Kannappa #KannappaMovie

If same cameo of Rudra was offered to any contemporary stars they would have said no because of risk and insecurity#Prabhas gambles pay off in huge

Then Baahubali now the list ever goes on He is the choosen one of all the stars and he's the super star pic.twitter.com/YCHHckCoB1 — IndianCinemaLover (@Vishwa0911) June 27, 2025

#KannappaReview Rating: ⭐️⭐️½ #VishnuManchu gives a heartfelt performance, #AkshayKumar brings divine intensity as Lord Shiva,

But the film suffers from a slow pace, flat BGM & a dull and disengaged cameo by #Prabhas that adds no real value. Review 👇https://t.co/YOC4dI82lU — CineMarvel🇮🇳 (@cinemarvelindia) June 27, 2025

Mahashivratri Episode starring Prabhas worked very big time🛐🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Adhi Biggest plus point ani mention chestunaru andharu🥵🔥🔥 And vishnu last 20 mins ichi padesadu anta🔥🔥#KannappaReview pic.twitter.com/b45nW48OH1 — Legend Prabhas 🇮🇳 (@CanadaPrabhasFN) June 27, 2025

#Kannappa is an Mythology drama that bores from start to finish due to its outdated and bland screenplay. The storyline idea may have been emotional on paper. However, it feels lifeless and somewhat silly when translated on screen. Rating: 2/5 #Kannappa#Prabhas‌ #Prabhas‌ — AbhishekSharma Sena (@KapuIndrasen) June 27, 2025

#Kannappa reviews are pouring everywhere: 1st half average

2nd half blockbuster Positives:

Prabhas cameo

Last 20 mins perfomance by vishnu anna

BGM#BlockbusterKannappa pic.twitter.com/DvTwOeA33E — D U N E (@dune1411) June 27, 2025

#Kannappa review 1st half average

2nd half blockbuster Last 20 mins perfomance by vishnu👌🏻

BGM❤️ Prabhas appears as Rudra,film is filled with devotional sequences, ends in a heart-touching climax.#BlockbusterKannappa #Prabhas #AkshayKumar #ManchuVishnupic.twitter.com/9abfP3xyVb — IndianCinemaLover (@Vishwa0911) June 26, 2025

#Kannappa Review : 1st half bgm and some sence are worth migtha motham dolaa... 2nd half lo last 15 to 20 min acting of @iVishnuManchu

anna kuta ramp u asaluu 🔥🔥🔥🔥 screen presence mind-blowing 🙏🔥🔥

And second half lo #Prabhas entry and screen presence worth movie pic.twitter.com/UE92yRzRNh — Scott Lopez (@ScottLo94848063) June 27, 2025

Emotional Climax

The climax of the movie has received accolades for its emotional appeal, and people have even cried while watching it. The background music and elevation scenes have also been well received.

Mixed Reviews

Though many have given the film a thumbs up, there have been some mixed reviews as well. The mixed reviews indicate that the film is a mixed bag, where some have appreciated its performances, music, and emotional appeal, while others have found it to be mediocre.

Conclusion

Overall, "Kannappa" is a film that has some moments but is otherwise flawed. With divided opinions from audiences, it is difficult to ascertain whether it is a must-watch or not. Nonetheless, if you like watching Prabhas or Manchu Vishnu, you may find the film enjoyable.

"Kannappa" is a film that does have its moments, but it's not perfect. If you want to see a film with some wonderful performances and poignant moments, "Kannappa" may be worth a watch. But do make sure to enter with tempered expectations!

Also read: Kannappa Twitter Review: In Pics