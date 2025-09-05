Ghaati Twitter Review: Anushka Shetty’s Fiercest Avatar Falls Prey to a Predictable Plot!

For long, fans of South Indian actress Anushka Shetty have been awaiitng her big-screen comeback, and that moment has come with Krish Jagarlamudi's Ghaati. Krish and Anushka share good friendship after their collaboration with Vedam. When they announced that they teamed up for Ghaati, expectations sky-rocketed. Krish also needed a solid hit under his belt and this actor-director pair seemed to have come at a perfect time.

Ahead of the release, there was little buzz surrounding Ghaati owing to the fact that Anushka didn't openly promote the movie but owing to her goodwill in the Telugu film industry, a lot of celebrities did share their opinions about the movie with the actress via phone calls. This ended up being a unique promotional method that might be repeated by actors and actresses in days to come.

Coming to Ghaati, the film opened up to good reviews from audiences. Even though it ended up being a typical revenge drama towards the end, Anushka's fierce avatar and a couple of actoin scenes in the second half are being hailed by reviews and audiences alike. The box office fate of Ghaati will only be known by the end of Friday, but for now, let's take a look at the reactions coming in from fans who watched the movie.

#Ghaati #AnushkaShetty Ghaati First Half Review = Pros:

2nd half may improve ❤️‍🔥

Some scope ahead✅ Cons:

Slow start🥱

Predictable plot🙂

Artificial Feels ❗ — ReviewerBossu (@ReviewerBossu) September 5, 2025

#Ghaati Review: #AnushkaShetty comeback tho expectations ekkuva, kani Ghaati movie totallu disappoint chesindi! 😣 Sheelavathi role lo Anushka intensity miss ayyindi, expressions flat. Dialogues weak, action lo punch ledu. Story lo grip zero, Anushka try chesina impact raledu. — Diana Fan💜 (@chillNfan) September 5, 2025

#Ghaati aims to tell a powerful story of female empowerment but falters in execution, turning promise into a forgettable drama. Review at https://t.co/dKxFCSTnQa #Anushka #VikramPrabhu #GhaatiReview — Only Kollywood (@OnlyKollywood) September 5, 2025

The premise of #Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, is intriguing and it starts well. But soon the effect derails and it turns into a clichéd and drawn-out revenge tale with just a few good scenes. Plus: 👉Exciting Plot

👉A Few Good Scenes/Dialogues Minus: 👉Outdated… pic.twitter.com/oX04CMNNqw — Review Rowdies (@review_rowdies) September 5, 2025

From the initial reactions, it's evident that Ghaati is being praised for the way Anushka Shetty's magnanimous screen presence, and despite the familiarity of the plot, the film might end up working, thanks to the lady superstar of Telugu cinema.