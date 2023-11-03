Deepavali Revolves Around Grandfather, Grandson, and Goat

Renowned Telugu producer 'Sravanthi' Ravikishore is making his debut in Tamil cinema with "Kida," which is being dubbed in Telugu as "Deepavali." The film will be released in both languages on the 11th of November. On this occasion, the film's director, RA Venkat, addressed the media and shared promotional details about this rural drama, starring Poo Ramu, Kali Venkat, and others in lead roles. Here's a transcription of his media interview:

Tell us about yourself?

I am from Tamil Nadu, hailing from a village named Ramanathapuram in Madurai. I lost my father when I was a child and was raised by my grandfather, grandmother, and my mother.

How did you enter the film industry?

I had a strong interest in filmmaking and came to Chennai in 2023 to pursue my passion. I began as an office boy at the office of director Ezhil, and that's how my journey started. Subsequently, I worked as an assistant director and an associate director, collaborating with other filmmakers. This experience helped me gain knowledge of the various crafts and techniques in filmmaking.

How did "Deepavali" come about?

Regardless of the scale and grandeur of a film, what truly resonates with the audience is the emotional core. In the case of "Deepavali," the heart of the story revolves around a grandfather, his grandson, and a goat, all packed with intense emotions.

How did 'Sravanthi' Ravikishore get involved in this project?

After completing the script for "Deepavali," I narrated it to a producer named Venu, whom I knew, and he introduced me to Ravikishore sir. I sent him a voice recording of the script, and he readily agreed to be a part of the project. It was quite a pleasant shock for me because I didn't expect a top producer who typically works with star heroes to give me this opportunity. I'm absolutely delighted that Ravikishore sir is making his Tamil debut with my film.

What was it like directing a film for the first time?

Having accumulated ten years of experience in the field, I was well-versed in the craft of filmmaking. The producer assigned me another responsibility apart from direction: setting the remuneration for the actors and crew on my own. When I provided him with the figures, he would transfer the funds without any questions. He supervised the project and offered us all the necessary support. This experience allowed me to understand how he became a top producer. Working under such a producer, a director can confidently pursue their creative vision.

How has "Kida - Deepavali" been received critically?

"Deepavali" was showcased at international film screenings and received standing ovations at the International Film Festival of India in Goa and the 20th Chennai International Film Festival, where it won Best Film and Best Actor awards. One woman who watched my film during these screenings cried and told me that it reminded her of her own family.

How did your family react to the film?

My mother began to cry after watching the film because it evoked memories of my father for her. Many viewers also became emotional while watching it, which is a gratifying experience for me as a director.

Are there any real-life inspirations for the story?

While "Deepavali" isn't based on my personal life, the characters of the grandfather and grandmother were inspired by my own grandparents. Poo Ramu garu passed away before the film's release, but he praised my work after the dubbing session. My grandmother's character was also based on her, although sadly, she passed away before the film's release. Additionally, my mother passed away during the COVID wave. This film holds significant emotional connections for me.

After 20 years in the film industry, how do you feel now?

This journey has been incredibly emotional and difficult to put into words. I'd like to express my gratitude to everyone who supported me throughout this process. My family holds a special place in my heart, and this achievement is dedicated to them.

What's next on the horizon for you?

I've already prepared another emotionally charged script and pitched it to Sravanthi Ravikishore sir. He has requested the full script, and we are planning to make it with a star hero. More details will be shared once the full script is finalized.