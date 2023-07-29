BRO First Day Collections

Pawan Kalyan's latest outing BRO has taken a flying start at the box office. . The film has received fantastic reviews from audiences, fans, and critics alike. The film has shattered records set by other films on its opening day itself.

According to sources, BRO has managed to collect Rs 20 Cr at the worldwide box office.

#BRO hourly gross at 11 am PST is $123k 🇺🇸🇨🇦 Total gross so far is $770k expecting a decent day! — idlebrain.com (@idlebraindotcom) July 28, 2023

BRO has been directed by Samuthirakani. Sai Dharam Tej, Ketika Sharma, Priya Varrier, Rohini, Vennela Kishore and others are seen in key roles.