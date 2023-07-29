BRO First Day Collections

Jul 29, 2023, 07:51 IST
Pawan Kalyan's latest outing BRO has taken a flying start at the box office. . The film has received fantastic reviews from audiences, fans, and critics alike.  The film has shattered records set by other films on its opening day itself.

According to sources, BRO has managed to collect Rs 20 Cr at the worldwide box office.

BRO has been directed by Samuthirakani. Sai Dharam Tej, Ketika Sharma, Priya Varrier, Rohini, Vennela Kishore and others are seen in key roles.

 


