Bhagavanth Kesari First Day Collections: A Prediction

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari is one of the most-awaited films of the year. Just a day is left for the film to open in theatres. There is a huge buzz around the film, as everyone says that the output of the film is extraordinary.

There is a buzz on social media that Bhagavanth Kesari's BGM is top-notch. Also, the film is a sure-shot be a paisa vasool entertainer.

Will the film really be able to live up to the audience's expectations or not? We will know it soon.

Bhagavanth Kesari collections

Bhagavanth Kesari might earn somewhere close between Rs 10 to 15 cr due to the huge cast and scale of the film.

Bhagavanth Kesari also features Sree Leela and Kajal Aggarwal. It is directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Bhagavanth Kesari is getting released alongside Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao. Both films will have an epic box-office clash. It remains to be seen which film will open to positive reports.