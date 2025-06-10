Akhanda 2 Teaser - Trolls on Nandamuri Balakrishna's Action

The teaser of Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming movie Akhanda 2 has landed on the internet, and fans haven't been able to keep calm about the same since last night. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, Akhanda 2 has Balakrishna reprising his role as an Aghora from the first part, and just like with every other movie of his, Akhanda 2 will be high on adrenaline and less on logic.

Considering the fact that Boyapati Sreenu needs a hit at the box office after the disaster of Skanda, he has left no stone unturned, and the same was evident with the teaser. Balakrishna was definitely menacing as he killed wrongdoers with his Trishool before going on a face-off with the villain, Aadhi Pinisetty.

While there is surely a lot to admire in this prestigious action drama that's being mounted on a grand scale, there are also some trolls that Balakrishna invites with each film of his, and these come from those who are unfamiliar with his previous work.

The same is happening with the Akhanda 2 teaser. Those who watched the glimpse are commenting on Balakrishna's over-the-top looks and Boyapati's taking. Let's take a look at some of them.

Orey medalo earphones thippinattu thipputunadu antaa🤣🤣😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DbeSzT27Lj — …. (@PKcultfanikkada) June 10, 2025

All in all, the Akhanda 2 teaser, while filled with high-octane action scenes for Balakrishna, ends up getting trolled for how the makers conceived the action and executed the same.