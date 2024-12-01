Toll tax for saints should be waived all over India during Kumbh: Mahant Balak Das

Prayagraj, Dec 1 (IANS) As Prayagraj gears up for Mahakumbh 2025, set to be held in January, Patalpuri Peethadheeshwar Mahant Balak Das said on Sunday that toll tax for saints should be waived all over India during the Kumbh.

Mahant Balak Das, who is associated with Digambar Akhara, said that overall there are 13 Akhadas but three main Akhadas are -- Digambar Ani Akhada, Nirvani Ani Akhada, and Nirmal Ani Akhada -- created by Jagadguru Bala Nanda Acharya.

“The confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati occurs in Prayagraj, hence taking a holy bath in Prayagraj is more important than any other place,” he added.

Patalpuri Peethadheeshwar said that this year the ‘shahi snan’ (royal bath) would be called ‘rajsi snan’.

“This time the Mahakumbh of Prayagraj will be very special because the Mahakumbh will be held under Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” Mahant Balak Das stated.

He further said that it would be good if the arrangements for transportation of devotees to Mahakumbh were made easier and the devotees coming by train and bus get free facilities like reduced ticket fares or free travel, etc.

He also stated that the toll tax for saints should be waived all over India during the Mahakumbh.

However, the Yogi Adityanth government has announced that cars will not be required to pay tolls for 45 days y in Uttar Pradesh. The decision has been made in view of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Meanwhile, the grand procession of 13 Akharas, a profound symbol of public faith, commenced its entry into Kumbh City for the Mahakumbh 2025 on November 3. The Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara of the Sanyasis marked its magnificent entry into Kumbh City with royal splendour.

Their impressive Nagar Pravesh Yatra started at the Hanuman Temple in Ramapur village and culminated at the Mauj Giri Ashram of Juna Akhara. Along the procession route, Kumbh Mela officials greeted the Mahatmas of the Akhara with flower showers, while locals adorned the Mahamandaleshwars seated on silver thrones with petals.

The saints of the Akhara will now remain in the city. On December 14, under the leadership of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri, they will be making their ceremonial entry into the Kumbh area.

Notably, Mahakumbh 2025 is being set up over an expansive area of 4,000 hectares, divided into 25 sectors.

