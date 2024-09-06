Tokyo stocks end lower ahead of US jobs data

Tokyo, Sep 6 (IANS) Tokyo stocks ended lower on Friday, with the Nikkei index extending its losing streak to the fourth day to end at a fresh three-week low, as the yen's recent strength pressured exporters while caution prevailed before the release of US jobs data later in the day.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended down 265.62 points, or 0.72 per cent, from Thursday at 36,391.47, its lowest level since August 13, Xinhua news agency reported.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 23.34 points, or 0.89 per cent, lower at 2,597.42.

On the stock market, the Nikkei benchmark was weighed down by technology shares that tracked an overnight decline on a key US semiconductor index, while a stronger yen against the US dollar weighed on export-oriented shares, analysts said.

Market watchers here noted that investors were also cautious and refrained from taking aggressive positions as they awaited the release of the US jobs data for August due out later in the day to gauge whether the US economy is on a path toward a recession.

