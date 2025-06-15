TN's Katpadi to get first govt hospital, CM Stalin to inaugurate on June 25

Chennai, June 15 (IANS) Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate Katpadi’s first full-fledged government taluk hospital in Serkadu village, Vellore district, on June 25.

The Rs 14.30 crore facility, built by the Public Works Department (PWD), is nearing completion, with final touches underway. PWD Assistant Engineer K. Sundar (Katpadi division) confirmed that the new 60-bed hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including ECG units, CT scan services, and fully functional surgical theatres.

The hospital also ensures uninterrupted power supply, backed by diesel generators. Currently, the only government medical facility in Katpadi is an ageing Primary Health Centre (PHC), which operates between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily except Sundays.

On average, it handles 500-700 outpatients per day, most of whom are referred to Adukkamparai for specialised treatment. Spread across 15 acres, the new taluk hospital features separate departments for cardiology, neurology, paediatrics, nephrology, obstetrics, and gynaecology.

Dedicated wards have been created for emergency and accident cases, cancer treatment, sedation, and radiology. There are also five consultation rooms for outpatient services.

Modern civic amenities have also been incorporated. The hospital includes two lifts, one each for patients and staff, drinking water facilities and washrooms on every floor, a rainwater harvesting system, and solar panels for lighting the premises.

To improve accessibility, the facility includes designated parking for both two-wheelers and cars, and 24x7 surveillance through CCTV cameras.

Health department officials have stated that public bus services to the hospital will be enhanced to ensure better connectivity for patients and visitors.

The inauguration will be part of CM Stalin’s two-day visit to Ranipet, Vellore, and Tirupattur districts on June 25 and 26. During the tour, he will also distribute welfare assistance to government scheme beneficiaries and review ongoing development projects.

Residents have welcomed the new facility, calling it a much-needed healthcare lifeline for the region. The area includes more than 40 farming villages, and until now, residents had to travel over 15 km to access advanced medical care at the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai, on the outskirts of Vellore.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.