TN: Sanitation workers’ strike continues despite govt’s appeal to resume work

Chennai, Aug 12 (IANS) The strike by sanitation workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in Zones 5 and 6 entered its 12th day on Tuesday, as workers continued their protest against the civic body’s decision to award a Rs 276-crore sanitation contract to a private company.

The resolution approving the contract was passed by the Corporation Council on June 16. The protesting workers have been staging demonstrations near the Corporation's headquarters at the historic Ribbon Building, demanding job security and opposing the outsourcing move.

The Tamil Nadu government, citing public interest, has urged the striking sanitation workers to return to duty immediately.

The GCC has also appealed to them to resume work, assuring that their concerns regarding employment security would be addressed.

However, the workers have refused to call off the strike, declaring that their protest will continue. They have raised slogans questioning the absence of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, asking, “Where is our Minister Nehru?” and “Why has he not met the protesting workers?”

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchi on Tuesday, Minister Nehru said the government had already held four rounds of talks with the striking workers. “So far, around 300 workers have returned to duty,” he said.

“The workers have told us they will discuss further only after the court case on the matter is over. I spoke to all of them yesterday before coming here. The Chief Minister has instructed that the protest be resolved peacefully.”

Addressing speculation that workers from northern states would be brought in to take over cleaning duties, the Minister clarified: “Not a single sanitation worker has been dismissed from service. The Corporation will soon take a positive decision on the workers’ issues. The matter of regularising their services will be decided by the Chief Minister. Their demands cannot be met in a single day; it will require time.”

The strike has affected garbage collection and waste management in several parts of Chennai, prompting residents to voice concerns about public health.

The civic body has been making temporary arrangements to manage waste disposal until the impasse is resolved.

