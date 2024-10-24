TN to receive heavy rains in next 24 hours

Chennai, Oct 24 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heavy rains in several districts of Tamil Nadu over the next 24 hours.

According to the RMC, isolated areas in districts such as Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Pudukottai, Erode, Tirunelveli, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Perumbalur, Ariyalur, Namakkal, and Karur are expected to receive heavy rains.

Currently, heavy rains are inundating the western districts of Tamil Nadu, with many areas in Coimbatore and Tiruppur submerged.

The weather department also warned of thunderstorms with lightning likely to occur in isolated places across Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours. Krishnagiri and Kanyakumari districts received the heaviest rainfall over the past 24 hours, recording 12 cm.

Thoothukudi registered 11 cm, while Kallakurichi and Tirupathur received 9 cm of rainfall each. In addition to the western districts, heavy rains have affected parts of Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Erode, Namakkal, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Myladuthurai.

In Sellur, heavy to very heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday caused significant flooding. The Panthalkudi canal, which carries excess water from the Sellur tank to the Vaigai River, overflowed in multiple locations, causing widespread inundation in the area.

The canal, stretching approximately 2.6 km along the city, is currently overwhelmed. Erode district also experienced severe rainfall, leading to water-logging on main roads and residential areas.

Many homes in Erode city were flooded, and the railway tunnels at Vendipalayam were completely submerged, leaving vehicles stranded. Suburban areas like Modalirichi and Kavindapadi were also severely affected by the downpour.

With the northeast monsoon setting in, the Tamil Nadu Health Department has advised the public to be cautious about the spread of contagious diseases such as dengue, malaria, leptospirosis, and influenza.

It is worth noting that since January 2024, Tamil Nadu has recorded 18,000 dengue cases. The state Public Health Department has urged residents to remove stagnant water from their premises to prevent mosquito breeding.

The Health Department has already launched monsoon camps across the state to identify cases of dengue, malaria, leptospirosis, influenza, and other diseases.

