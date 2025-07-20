TN: PMK leads protest in Villupuram demanding Vanniyar reservation

Chennai, July 20 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday led a protest in Villupuram, demanding that the Tamil Nadu government implement internal reservation for the Vanniyar community, as directed by the Supreme Court.

The protest, held at the municipal ground near the new bus stand, witnessed the participation of thousands of PMK cadre, including party MLAs Sadhasivam, Venkateswaran, and Shivakumar.

The agitation was organised to condemn the DMK government for its continued refusal to implement the 10.5 per cent internal quota for the Vanniyar community under the Most Backward Classes (MBC) category, despite the Supreme Court upholding the reservation 1,208 days ago.

Holding a banner that read “DMK: Betrayer of Social Justice,” Anbumani launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the ruling DMK, accusing them of betraying the Vanniyar community.

“The Supreme Court has clearly ruled that internal reservation and caste-based census for the Vanniyars can be implemented. If the DMK truly stood for social justice and was an honest government, it would have enforced the reservation within a month of the verdict,” Anbumani said.

He pointed out that the DMK currently has 28 MLAs, five MPs, and four ministers belonging to the Vanniyar community.

“Has a single one of them spoken up for a reservation? The silence speaks volumes,” he added.

Issuing a stern warning, Anbumani declared that the PMK would intensify its agitation if the demand continues to be ignored.

“If the DMK refuses to act, our next step will be a mass jail-filling protest. And if that too fails, we will take our protest to the streets and block roads across the state. This is not just a Vanniyar issue – it’s a fight for social justice for all communities.”

He also urged the public to teach the DMK a lesson in the upcoming elections.

“Not a single vote should go to the DMK in the next election. Let this be a clear message to Stalin and his government,” he said.

The protest in Villupuram marks a significant escalation in PMK’s campaign for Vanniyar rights, reflecting the growing rift between the party and the ruling DMK ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

