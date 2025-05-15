TN: Man robbed of valuables after arranging ‘meetup’ through dating app

Chennai, May 15 (IANS) A 24-year-old man was allegedly tied up and robbed of gold and silver valuables worth several lakhs at his residence in MKB Nagar after arranging a meetup through the dating app Grindr, police said on Thursday.

According to the police complaint, the victim, identified as Manoj (name changed), stated that the incident took place on Tuesday evening while his parents were away in Bengaluru.

Manoj had reportedly invited an individual for a same-sex meetup through the app. About an hour later, three individuals—two men and a woman—arrived at his residence in an auto-rickshaw.

After a brief conversation, the trio allegedly overpowered him, tied him up with ropes, and looted 250 grams of gold jewellery (approximately 30 sovereigns) and around 4 kilograms of silver articles stored in a cupboard. They then fled the scene.

Manoj said he managed to free himself after about 30 minutes and immediately alerted the MKB Nagar police. Based on his complaint, officers reviewed CCTV footage from nearby areas, which showed the suspects arriving and leaving in an auto-rickshaw.

A search operation is underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Police sources indicated that the attackers likely targeted the victim after identifying him as vulnerable.

“We are examining digital trails, including communication through the Grindr app, to trace the suspects,” said an investigating officer. However, police also noted inconsistencies in Manoj’s statements during questioning.

“His account of the sequence of events has changed multiple times, which has raised suspicions. We are exploring all possibilities, including the theory that this could be a staged incident or connected to personal disputes,” the official added.

Manoj’s father, who owns a shop in MKB Nagar, confirmed to police that the family was in Bengaluru at the time of the alleged robbery.

The MKB Nagar police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including robbery, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation.

Further investigation is ongoing.

