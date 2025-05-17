TN: Hogenakkal water flow rises by 1000 cusecs after heavy rainfalls

Chennai, May 17 (IANS) The flow of water to the Hogenakkal falls has surged by 1,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) following continuous rainfall in the catchment areas, including Pilikundulu, over the past few days.

According to Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department officials, the rainfall recorded in regions upstream of the Cauvery River has significantly boosted inflow to the popular tourist destination on the Tamil Nadu–Karnataka border.

As of Saturday morning, the water flow at Hogenakkal increased from 5,000 to 6,000 cusecs. This sudden rise has been attributed to heavy rains in Pilikundulu and nearby catchment zones, leading to a notable increase in water discharge into the Cauvery River.

With water levels reaching a favourable range, tourists visiting Hogenakkal enjoyed coracle rides along the Cauvery River and bathed in the scenic waterfalls, which were in full flow.

Local authorities reported a rise in tourist footfall as visitors took advantage of the improved weather and river conditions over the weekend.

Officials from the Central Water Resources Department (WRD) have been closely monitoring the situation, especially at Pilikundulu, the key measuring point for river inflows at the Tamil Nadu–Karnataka border.

The department confirmed that the water level is being continuously tracked to ensure safety and effective water management downstream.

Meanwhile, tourism operators and local vendors have expressed optimism as the boost in river flow has rejuvenated tourist activity, which had slowed during the dry spell.

Security personnel and safety teams have been deployed around the bathing and boating zones to prevent mishaps, particularly due to the strong water current in certain sections of the river.

Hogenakkal, often dubbed the “Niagara of India,” relies heavily on seasonal rainfall for maintaining its flow. The recent showers have not only improved the scenic beauty of the falls but also brought relief to local communities dependent on tourism and river-based livelihoods.

